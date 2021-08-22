Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,715 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after buying an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $16.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVA. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

