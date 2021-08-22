Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Lowered to Hold at Credit Suisse Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.30 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CAHPF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of CAHPF stock remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

