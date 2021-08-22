EventChain Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $646,555.66 and $29,921.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00818885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00047917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00102858 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

