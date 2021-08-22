EUNO Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 56.2% against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $18.08 million and $19,053.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.08 or 0.00947342 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,293,130,833 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

