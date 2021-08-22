Estate Counselors LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $337,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Applied Materials by 70.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.20. 13,707,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,821,040. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.