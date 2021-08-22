Estate Counselors LLC Grows Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

IBDQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.94. 129,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,786. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00.

