Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 3.4%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.32 and last traded at $67.31. 3,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 101,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $705,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

