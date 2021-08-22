Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Down 15.6% in July

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $6,197,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $2,036,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.