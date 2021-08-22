Ernest S. Rady Buys 9,952 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,952 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.42 per share, for a total transaction of $372,403.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAT opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

