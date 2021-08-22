Eric Gilpin Sells 3,324 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -209.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.56. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPWK shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 153.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Upwork by 126,296.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Upwork by 18.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

