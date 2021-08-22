Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 40,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,491. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

