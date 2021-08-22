EOS Force (EOSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $156,789.00

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $25.84 million and approximately $156,789.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00087628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00306325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00049580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00017705 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

