Enzyme Finance Reaches Market Cap of $59.51 Million (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be purchased for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.72 or 0.00825733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00103960 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

