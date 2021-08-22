Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.36 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

