Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.52 Million

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $282.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $204.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $264.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $650,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enova International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth approximately $8,870,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $31.39 on Friday. Enova International has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

