Enigma 1-Day Volume Hits $4.12 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $4.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.39 or 0.00481683 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003469 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.84 or 0.01202921 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

