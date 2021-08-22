Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Energizer has increased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

ENR stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 307.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

