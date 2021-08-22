Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock valued at $168,138,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $263.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,749,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

