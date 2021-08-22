Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,267,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.10. 814,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,921. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.