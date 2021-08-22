Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. 116,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

