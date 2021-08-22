Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

