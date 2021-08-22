Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.70. 1,389,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,951. The company has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.45. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 217,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

