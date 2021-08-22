Elitium (EUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109.50 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00008008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $109.50 million and $820,597.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.33 or 0.00826944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00105166 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

