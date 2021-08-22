Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 957,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 29,013 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $109,379.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,910.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,907 shares of company stock worth $974,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 31.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.97 million. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

