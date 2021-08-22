Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 426,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Electrovaya stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.94. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.