Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

