Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $889.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,647,000 after purchasing an additional 148,049 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN remained flat at $$31.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,709,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,713. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

