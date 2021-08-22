Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) & Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Financial Survey

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewell Personal Care 4.62% 9.78% 4.04% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

94.8% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edgewell Personal Care shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Edgewell Personal Care has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edgewell Personal Care and Human Pheromone Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewell Personal Care 1 3 1 0 2.00 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Edgewell Personal Care’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edgewell Personal Care is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edgewell Personal Care and Human Pheromone Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewell Personal Care $1.95 billion 1.24 $67.60 million $2.73 16.28 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Edgewell Personal Care has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Summary

Edgewell Personal Care beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other. Its Wet shave products are sold under the Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard and Personna brand names. Its Sun and Skin Care products are sold under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones and Playtex brand names and offers Wet Ones, portable hand wipes category, and Playtex household gloves, the branded household glove in the United States. Its Feminine Care segment markets its products under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and o.b. brands and markets pads and liners. Its All Other segment includes infant care, pet care and miscellaneous other products.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

