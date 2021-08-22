Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE ETV opened at $16.60 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

