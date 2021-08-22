Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 800 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $33.22 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

