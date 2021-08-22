Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

