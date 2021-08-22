Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.91 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

