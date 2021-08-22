Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

