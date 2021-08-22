Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,655,000 after acquiring an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after acquiring an additional 364,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $141.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

