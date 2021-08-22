Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

