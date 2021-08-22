E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.25 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.25 ($13.24) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.41 ($13.42).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA EOAN opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €10.29.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.