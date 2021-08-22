DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DURECT by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $284.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.60. DURECT has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

