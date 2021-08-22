Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,637 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several research firms have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

