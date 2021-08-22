Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.