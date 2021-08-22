Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after acquiring an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA stock opened at $382.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $843,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,099,428.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,516.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,200 shares of company stock worth $86,848,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

