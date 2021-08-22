Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $172.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.16. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $174.09. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

