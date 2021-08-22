Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

SPB opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.