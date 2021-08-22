Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $107.10. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

