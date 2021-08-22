DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in July

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $121.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $121.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

