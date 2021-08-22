Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $24.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS DRETF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.8091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

