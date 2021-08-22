Douglas N. Benham Sells 4,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.12.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
