Douglas N. Benham Sells 4,000 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after purchasing an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after buying an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.12.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

