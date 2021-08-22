Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of DFIN opened at $31.23 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

