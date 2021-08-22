Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DMZPY. raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

DMZPY stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.71.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

