Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.