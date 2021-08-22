Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.04

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$60.04 and last traded at C$59.94, with a volume of 76811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.18.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.66.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

